Sunday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays (36-30) and the Minnesota Twins (33-32) at Rogers Centre should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Blue Jays coming out on top. Game time is at 1:37 PM ET on June 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (5-3) to the mound, while Louie Varland (3-2) will get the nod for the Twins.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Blue Jays 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Twins' ATS record is 1-3-0 over their previous 10 games (four of those contests had spread set by bookmakers).

The Twins have been victorious in nine, or 34.6%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned Minnesota this season with a +170 moneyline set for this game.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (282 total), Minnesota is the 17th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Twins have the second-best ERA (3.44) in the majors this season.

Twins Schedule