Ball Arena is where the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Miami Heat (44-38) will match up on Monday at 8:30 PM ET. Jamal Murray and Bam Adebayo are players to watch for the Nuggets and Heat, respectively.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets defeated the Heat, 108-95, on Friday. Aaron Gordon poured in a team-high 27 points for the Nuggets, and Jimmy Butler had 25 for the Heat.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Aaron Gordon 27 7 6 1 0 3 Nikola Jokic 23 12 4 3 3 3 Bruce Brown 21 4 2 1 1 3

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 25 7 7 0 1 1 Bam Adebayo 20 11 3 1 1 0 Kyle Lowry 13 3 7 0 0 1

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is tops on his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the floor. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray is averaging 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Gordon puts up 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown is averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. is putting up 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo leads the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and puts up 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler is putting up a team-leading 5.3 assists per contest. And he is producing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the field.

Tyler Herro gets the Heat 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Max Strus is putting up 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 41% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

The Heat get 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 29.5 13.5 10.3 1.3 1.4 1.7 Jimmy Butler MIA 22.5 6.8 6.3 1.3 0.6 1.1 Jamal Murray DEN 26.8 5.7 7.3 2 0.2 3.1 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.3 10.6 4.1 0.6 0.8 0 Aaron Gordon DEN 13.5 5.8 3.7 0.2 0.8 0.9 Caleb Martin MIA 14.7 5.8 1.4 0.8 0.5 2.4

