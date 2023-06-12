At +5000 as of June 18, the Minnesota Vikings aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Watch the Vikings this season on Fubo!

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Vikings to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota compiled a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 11 Vikings games went over the point total.

With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the NFL, Minnesota had to lean on its seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.

The Vikings posted eight wins at home last year and five away.

When favored, Minnesota won every game (11-0) last season, but finished just 1-4 as the underdog.

The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), completing 65.9% of his throws, with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year.

Also, Cousins rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.

Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, T.J. Hockenson scored six TDs, catching 86 balls for 914 yards (53.8 per game).

In the passing game, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).

Jordan Hicks had one interception to go with 130 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended last year.

Bet on Vikings to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Buccaneers September 10 1 - +12500 @ Eagles September 14 2 - +700 Chargers September 24 3 - +3000 @ Panthers October 1 4 - +8000 Chiefs October 8 5 - +650 @ Bears October 15 6 - +5000 49ers October 23 7 - +900 @ Packers October 29 8 - +6600 @ Falcons November 5 9 - +8000 Saints November 12 10 - +3000 @ Broncos November 19 11 - +4000 Bears November 27 12 - +5000 @ Raiders December 10 14 - +8000 @ Bengals December 17 15 - +900 Lions December 24 16 - +1800 Packers December 31 17 - +6600 @ Lions January 7 18 - +1800

Odds are current as of June 12 at 7:23 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.