The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has two doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .261.

Farmer has had a hit in 20 of 37 games this year (54.1%), including multiple hits eight times (21.6%).

In 8.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Farmer has driven home a run in nine games this year (24.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 16 of 37 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .254 AVG .271 .321 OBP .308 .366 SLG .333 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 7 RBI 7 23/5 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 1

