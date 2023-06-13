Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Brewers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.313 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .225 with seven doubles, nine home runs and nine walks.
- Taylor will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 with two homers in his last games.
- Taylor has recorded a hit in 31 of 56 games this year (55.4%), including six multi-hit games (10.7%).
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 56 games (33.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.233
|AVG
|.217
|.258
|OBP
|.283
|.442
|SLG
|.410
|8
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|10
|33/3
|K/BB
|30/6
|5
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (5-4 with a 3.36 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went eight scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.36), 16th in WHIP (1.082), and 36th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
