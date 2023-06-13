On Tuesday, Trevor Larnach (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Blue Jays.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach is hitting .208 with four doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.

In 24 of 45 games this year (53.3%) Larnach has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (13.3%).

Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (13.3%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.8% of his games this year, Larnach has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 15 times this season (33.3%), including five games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 28 .237 AVG .189 .366 OBP .272 .390 SLG .378 5 XBH 7 2 HR 4 11 RBI 19 22/12 K/BB 39/11 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings