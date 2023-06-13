Tuesday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (33-33) and the Milwaukee Brewers (34-32) matching up at Target Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on June 13.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (3-3) against the Brewers and Corbin Burnes (5-4).

Twins vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

In their last three games with a spread, the Twins failed to cover each time.

The Twins have won 24, or 64.9%, of the 37 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has entered 33 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 21-12 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Minnesota has scored 288 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).

