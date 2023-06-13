Carlos Correa and Christian Yelich will be among the stars on display when the Minnesota Twins play the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Target Field.

The favored Twins have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Twins vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -115 -105 8 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins are winless against the spread in their last three chances.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 64.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (24-13).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Minnesota has a 24-13 record (winning 64.9% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Minnesota has combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times this season for a 27-34-5 record against the over/under.

The Twins have gone 4-7-0 ATS this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-14 15-19 17-15 16-17 27-26 6-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.