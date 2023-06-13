How to Watch the Twins vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
Donovan Solano and the Minnesota Twins hit the field on Tuesday at Target Field against Corbin Burnes, who is starting for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank seventh-best in baseball with 85 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .398 slugging percentage is 16th in baseball.
- The Twins' .229 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.
- Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (288 total runs).
- The Twins are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.
- The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.
- Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has a 3.50 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in baseball (1.172).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins are sending Pablo Lopez (3-3) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Lopez is looking to secure his eighth quality start of the year in this game.
- Lopez will try to continue a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 13 appearances this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/7/2023
|Rays
|L 2-1
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Shawn Armstrong
|6/8/2023
|Rays
|L 4-2
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Yonny Chirinos
|6/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-2
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Yusei Kikuchi
|6/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Trevor Richards
|6/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-6
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|6/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Corbin Burnes
|6/14/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Colin Rea
|6/15/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Boyd
|6/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Joey Wentz
|6/17/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|-
|6/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Reese Olson
