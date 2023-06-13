The Minnesota Vikings have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of June 18.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +300

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

Vikings games hit the over 11 out of 17 times last season.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the NFL (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota put up better results offensively, ranking seventh in the NFL by putting up 361.5 yards per game.

The Vikings went 8-1 at home last season and 5-3 on the road.

As favorites, Minnesota was undefeated (11-0) last season, but finished just 1-4 as the underdog.

In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins had 29 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).

Cousins also rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Justin Jefferson scored eight TDs, hauling in 128 balls for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, T.J. Hockenson scored six TDs, catching 86 balls for 914 yards (53.8 per game).

K.J. Osborn had 60 catches for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

Jordan Hicks posted one interception to go with 130 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Buccaneers September 10 1 - +12500 @ Eagles September 14 2 - +700 Chargers September 24 3 - +3000 @ Panthers October 1 4 - +8000 Chiefs October 8 5 - +650 @ Bears October 15 6 - +5000 49ers October 23 7 - +900 @ Packers October 29 8 - +6600 @ Falcons November 5 9 - +8000 Saints November 12 10 - +3000 @ Broncos November 19 11 - +4000 Bears November 27 12 - +5000 @ Raiders December 10 14 - +8000 @ Bengals December 17 15 - +900 Lions December 24 16 - +1800 Packers December 31 17 - +6600 @ Lions January 7 18 - +1800

