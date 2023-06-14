Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Brewers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.316 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .288 with seven doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Kirilloff has gotten a hit in 21 of 33 games this year (63.6%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (24.2%).
- In 33 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In nine games this year (27.3%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 33 games (30.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.260
|AVG
|.315
|.373
|OBP
|.439
|.440
|SLG
|.444
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|15/9
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.47 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.47 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.