Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Brewers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on June 14 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Brewers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .415, fueled by 24 extra-base hits.
- Correa is batting .333 with three homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Correa has gotten a hit in 36 of 56 games this season (64.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.9%).
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (16.1%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.1% of his games this year, Correa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (30.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.4%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|33
|.222
|AVG
|.213
|.300
|OBP
|.303
|.411
|SLG
|.417
|10
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|18
|24/10
|K/BB
|36/17
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.47 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.47, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
