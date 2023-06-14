The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo (.156 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Target Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .184 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Gallo has had a hit in 20 of 47 games this year (42.6%), including multiple hits five times (10.6%).

He has gone deep in 21.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 47), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has picked up an RBI in 23.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

In 18 games this year (38.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 23 .214 AVG .155 .353 OBP .286 .529 SLG .423 11 XBH 7 5 HR 6 11 RBI 12 31/14 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings