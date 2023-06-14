MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, June 14
Wondering who will be on the mound to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Wednesday, including Josiah Gray and the Nationals going up against Framber Valdez and the Astros.
Keep reading to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the docket for June 14.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Brewers at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Colin Rea (3-3) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will give the start to Bailey Ober (3-3) when the teams face off Wednesday.
|MIL: Rea
|MIN: Ober
|11 (52.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (51.2 IP)
|4.47
|ERA
|2.61
|8.3
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -175
- MIL Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Brewers at Twins
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Braves at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (6-2) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will look to Michael Lorenzen (2-3) when the teams meet Wednesday.
|ATL: Strider
|DET: Lorenzen
|13 (73.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (60 IP)
|3.91
|ERA
|3.75
|14.8
|K/9
|6.6
Vegas Odds for Braves at Tigers
- ATL Odds to Win: -250
- DET Odds to Win: +190
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Braves at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Giants at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) to the bump as they play the Cardinals, who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery (3-7) when the teams meet Wednesday.
|SF: DeSclafani
|STL: Montgomery
|13 (76.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (72 IP)
|3.89
|ERA
|3.88
|6.2
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Giants at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -145
- SF Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Giants at Cardinals
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Braves at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Strider (6-2) to the mound as they take on the Tigers, who will give the start to Reese Olson (0-1) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|ATL: Strider
|DET: Olson
|13 (73.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (10 IP)
|3.91
|ERA
|2.70
|14.8
|K/9
|8.1
Live Stream Braves at Tigers
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Blue Jays at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (6-4) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will counter with Kyle Bradish (2-2) for the game between the teams Wednesday.
|TOR: Berrios
|BAL: Bradish
|13 (77.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (53 IP)
|3.61
|ERA
|4.25
|8.1
|K/9
|8.7
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Orioles
- TOR Odds to Win: -115
- BAL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Blue Jays at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Yankees at Mets Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (7-1) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will counter with Justin Verlander (2-3) when the teams play on Wednesday.
|NYY: Cole
|NYM: Verlander
|14 (85.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (39 IP)
|2.84
|ERA
|4.85
|9.5
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -110
- NYY Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Yankees at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rockies at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Austin Gomber (4-5) to the bump as they play the Red Sox, who will give the start to Garrett Whitlock (3-2) when the teams meet Wednesday.
|COL: Gomber
|BOS: Whitlock
|13 (60.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (32 IP)
|7.57
|ERA
|4.78
|5.8
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -250
- COL Odds to Win: +190
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rockies at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Pirates at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will play the Cubs, who will look to Drew Smyly (5-4) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.
|PIT: TBD
|CHC: Smyly
|-
|Games/IP
|13 (71.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.52
|-
|K/9
|7.7
Live Stream Pirates at Cubs
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Angels at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Reid Detmers (1-5) to the mound as they face the Rangers, who will look to Andrew Heaney (4-4) when the teams meet on Wednesday.
|LAA: Detmers
|TEX: Heaney
|11 (56.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (63 IP)
|4.79
|ERA
|4.14
|10.9
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Angels at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -145
- LAA Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Angels at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Nationals at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Gray (4-5) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will give the start to Valdez (6-5) for the game between the teams Wednesday.
|WSH: Gray
|HOU: Valdez
|13 (72 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (84 IP)
|3.00
|ERA
|2.36
|7.6
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -250
- WSH Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Nationals at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Reds at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Ben Lively (3-4) to the hill as they face the Royals, who will give the start to Daniel Lynch (0-2) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.
|CIN: Lively
|KC: Lynch
|7 (36.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (16.1 IP)
|4.21
|ERA
|4.41
|9.2
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Reds at Royals
- CIN Odds to Win: -115
- KC Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Reds at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Phillies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Merrill Kelly (8-3) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|PHI: Suarez
|ARI: Kelly
|6 (30.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (77 IP)
|4.70
|ERA
|3.16
|8.2
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -135
- PHI Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Phillies at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rays at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (1-0) to the bump as they take on the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Luis Medina (1-5) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.
|TB: Glasnow
|OAK: Medina
|3 (15.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (34.2 IP)
|2.87
|ERA
|7.53
|11.5
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Rays at Athletics
- TB Odds to Win: -275
- OAK Odds to Win: +230
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rays at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Marlins at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Eury Perez (3-1) to the mound as they play the Mariners, who will give the start to Luis Castillo (4-4) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.
|MIA: Pérez
|SEA: Castillo
|6 (29 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (76.2 IP)
|2.17
|ERA
|2.70
|9.3
|K/9
|10.8
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -190
- MIA Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 7 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Marlins at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Guardians at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Aaron Civale (2-1) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will counter with Michael Wacha (6-2) for the game between the teams Wednesday.
|CLE: Civale
|SD: Wacha
|4 (23.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (68 IP)
|2.31
|ERA
|3.18
|5.8
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -160
- CLE Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Guardians at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
White Sox at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (3-4) to the bump as they play the Dodgers, who will give the start to Clayton Kershaw (8-4) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.
|CHW: Clevinger
|LAD: Kershaw
|11 (58 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (76.1 IP)
|4.19
|ERA
|2.95
|7.4
|K/9
|11.0
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -275
- CHW Odds to Win: +225
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream White Sox at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.