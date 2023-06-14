Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (34-33), who are going for a series sweep, will host the Milwaukee Brewers (34-33) at Target Field on Wednesday, June 14. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Brewers have +145 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest is listed at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (3-3, 2.61 ERA) vs Colin Rea - MIL (3-3, 4.47 ERA)

Twins vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 25 (65.8%) of those contests.

The Twins have a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Brewers have come away with 14 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Max Kepler 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Alex Kirilloff 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 1st

