Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on June 15 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Brewers.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .188 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.
- Gallo has gotten at least one hit in 43.8% of his games this season (21 of 48), with at least two hits five times (10.4%).
- He has homered in 20.8% of his games this season, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Gallo has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (12 of 48), with two or more RBI six times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 18 games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.219
|AVG
|.155
|.360
|OBP
|.286
|.521
|SLG
|.423
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|12
|31/15
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.63 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- Boyd (3-5 with a 5.86 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 5.86 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
