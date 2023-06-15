Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Kyle Farmer -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on June 15 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is hitting .270 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Farmer has picked up a hit in 21 of 38 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this year (26.3%), Farmer has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this year (44.7%), including three games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|.270
|AVG
|.271
|.341
|OBP
|.308
|.432
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|7
|23/5
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.63).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- Boyd (3-5 with a 5.86 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.86, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
