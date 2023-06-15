Thursday's game between the Minnesota Twins (35-33) and the Detroit Tigers (27-39) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM on June 15.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matthew Boyd (3-5, 5.86 ERA).

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • How to Watch on TV: BSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

  • In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-2.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
  • The Twins did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
  • The Twins have won 26, or 66.7%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Minnesota is 4-3 this season when entering a game favored by -210 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Twins have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Minnesota ranks 18th in the majors with 299 total runs scored this season.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.50).

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 9 @ Blue Jays W 3-2 Sonny Gray vs Yusei Kikuchi
June 10 @ Blue Jays W 9-4 Joe Ryan vs Trevor Richards
June 11 @ Blue Jays L 7-6 Louie Varland vs Kevin Gausman
June 13 Brewers W 7-5 Pablo Lopez vs Corbin Burnes
June 14 Brewers W 4-2 Bailey Ober vs Colin Rea
June 15 Tigers - Sonny Gray vs Matthew Boyd
June 16 Tigers - Joe Ryan vs Joey Wentz
June 17 Tigers - Louie Varland vs Joey Wentz
June 18 Tigers - Louie Varland vs Reese Olson
June 19 Red Sox - Pablo Lopez vs Kutter Crawford
June 20 Red Sox - Bailey Ober vs Garrett Whitlock

