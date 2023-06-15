How to Watch the Twins vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 15
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will try to find success against Matthew Boyd when he takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 88 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 15th in baseball with a .402 slugging percentage.
- The Twins' .231 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.
- Minnesota is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (299 total).
- The Twins are 22nd in MLB with a .312 on-base percentage.
- The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the majors.
- Minnesota has a 3.50 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.167).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sonny Gray (4-1) takes the mound for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.12 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Gray heads into the outing with five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gray will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.
- In three of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-2
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Yusei Kikuchi
|6/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Trevor Richards
|6/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-6
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|6/13/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-5
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Corbin Burnes
|6/14/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Colin Rea
|6/15/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Boyd
|6/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Joey Wentz
|6/17/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Joey Wentz
|6/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Reese Olson
|6/19/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Kutter Crawford
|6/20/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Garrett Whitlock
