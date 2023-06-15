The Minnesota Twins (35-33) and the Detroit Tigers (27-39) will match up on Thursday, June 15 at Target Field, with Sonny Gray starting for the Twins and Matthew Boyd toeing the rubber for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +170. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-1, 2.12 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (3-5, 5.86 ERA)

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 39 times and won 26, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 4-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

Minnesota has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 21 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious six times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 1-9 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 1st

