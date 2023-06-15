Player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers at Target Field on Thursday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Gray Stats

The Twins' Sonny Gray (4-1) will make his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks first, 1.236 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 25th.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Jun. 9 5.0 5 1 1 5 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 3 6.2 10 3 3 2 0 at Astros May. 29 6.0 4 3 2 3 3 vs. Giants May. 23 5.0 6 2 2 6 2 at Dodgers May. 17 4.0 5 2 2 4 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Sonny Gray's player props with BetMGM.

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Correa Stats

Correa has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 34 RBI (48 total hits).

He's slashed .218/.305/.423 on the season.

Correa hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .256 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers Jun. 14 1-for-3 1 0 2 3 vs. Brewers Jun. 13 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

Joey Gallo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Gallo Stats

Joey Gallo has 27 hits with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 27 walks and 24 RBI.

He has a slash line of .188/.324/.472 on the year.

Gallo brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .111 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Gallo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers Jun. 14 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Joey Gallo or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 57 hits with 15 doubles, seven home runs, 30 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .235/.323/.383 on the year.

Torkelson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Braves Jun. 12 3-for-6 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 25 walks and 13 RBI (44 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.346/.386 on the season.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 14 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves Jun. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Zach McKinstry or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.