Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Willi Castro is back in action for the Minnesota Twins versus Matthew Boyd and the Detroit TigersJune 15 at 7:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 10, when he went 0-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .241 with six doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- Castro has recorded a hit in 24 of 43 games this season (55.8%), including eight multi-hit games (18.6%).
- Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (9.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 16 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.220
|AVG
|.256
|.299
|OBP
|.301
|.441
|SLG
|.359
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|5
|23/4
|K/BB
|24/2
|5
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Boyd (3-5) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.86 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.86, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .247 batting average against him.
