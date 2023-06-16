Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Tigers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .424, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.
- Correa is batting .286 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 65.5% of his 58 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.8% of his games this year, Correa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (31.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|33
|.227
|AVG
|.213
|.306
|OBP
|.303
|.433
|SLG
|.417
|12
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|18
|26/11
|K/BB
|36/17
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.62 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.23, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .302 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.