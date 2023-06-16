As action in the cinch Championships nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is up next for Lorenzo Musetti against Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune. Musetti's odds are +1800 to take home the trophy from The Queen's Club.

Musetti at the 2023 cinch Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Musetti's Next Match

Musetti will meet Rune in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 23 at 7:00 AM ET, after defeating Ben Shelton in the last round 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Musetti Stats

In 26 tournaments over the past 12 months, Musetti has gone 36-24 and has won a pair of titles.

Musetti is 2-2 on grass over the past 12 months.

Through 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Musetti has played 23.8 games per match. He won 53.0% of them.

Musetti, over the past year, has played four matches on grass, and 25.8 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Musetti has won 77.4% of his service games, and he has won 28.4% of his return games.

Musetti has been victorious in 80.4% of his service games on grass over the past year and 19.2% of his return games.

