Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael A. Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .677 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Read More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .225 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.
- Taylor has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In nine games this season, he has gone deep (15.3%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Taylor has an RBI in 15 of 59 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (33.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.232
|AVG
|.217
|.255
|OBP
|.283
|.453
|SLG
|.410
|9
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|10
|37/3
|K/BB
|30/6
|5
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Wentz (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 13th start of the season. He has a 7.23 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 7.23 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .302 to his opponents.
