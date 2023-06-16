The Los Angeles Sparks (5-4) take on Aerial Powers and the Minnesota Lynx (2-7) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Friday, June 16 at 10:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, Los Angeles picked up a 79-61 win versus Dallas. The Sparks were led by Dearica Hamby, who wound up with 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals, while Nneka Ogwumike added 20 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. With Napheesa Collier (24 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 50.0 FG%) contriburing the best performance on the team, Minnesota won 91-86 against Los Angeles. Tiffany Mitchell also added 17 points and five assists to the effort.

Sparks vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sparks (-225 to win)

Sparks (-225 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+180 to win)

Lynx (+180 to win) What's the spread?: Sparks (-5.5)

Sparks (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ION

Lynx Season Stats

In 2023, the Lynx are third-worst in the league on offense (78.9 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (84.7 points allowed).

Minnesota is sixth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (35.4) and best in rebounds conceded (32.6).

This season the Lynx are ranked eighth in the league in assists at 18.2 per game.

Minnesota is the third-worst squad in the WNBA in turnovers per game (14.2) and third-worst in turnovers forced (11.7).

The Lynx are the third-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (6.7 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (32.3%).

Defensively, Minnesota is worst in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 9.1. It is seventh in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.5%.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

The Lynx put up 77.4 points per game at home, 3.4 fewer points than away (80.8). On defense they give up 81.2 per game, 7.8 fewer points than on the road (89.0).

In 2023 Minnesota is pulling down more rebounds at home (36.2 per game) than away (34.5). And it is giving up fewer rebounds at home (31.4) than away (34.0).

The Lynx average 0.1 fewer assists per game at home (18.2) than away (18.3).

At home, Minnesota commits 14.6 turnovers per game, 0.8 more than away (13.8). It forces 12.0 turnovers per game at home, 0.7 more than on the road (11.3).

At home the Lynx make 6.4 treys per game, 0.6 less than away (7.0). They shoot 30.5% from beyond the arc at home, 4.1% lower than on the road (34.6%).

This season Minnesota is giving up fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (11.0). The team also concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than on the road (36.7%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have entered the game as underdogs six times this season and won twice.

The Sparks are 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.

Minnesota is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

Against the spread, as a 5.5-point underdog or more, Minnesota is 3-1.

The Lynx have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

