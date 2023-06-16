The Tampa Bay Rays and the San Diego Padres take the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today.

Here you will find information on live coverage of all of today's MLB action.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Chicago Cubs (31-37) play the Baltimore Orioles (43-25)

The Orioles will look to pick up a road win at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.283 AVG, 4 HR, 29 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.283 AVG, 4 HR, 29 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.282 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

BAL Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -120 +101 8

The Washington Nationals (27-40) play the Miami Marlins (38-31)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.286 AVG, 9 HR, 31 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.286 AVG, 9 HR, 31 RBI) MIA Key Player: Jorge Soler (.258 AVG, 20 HR, 40 RBI)

MIA Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -180 +153 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (34-35) face the New York Yankees (39-30)

The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.247 AVG, 17 HR, 56 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.247 AVG, 17 HR, 56 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.252 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI)

BOS Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -120 +101 9.5

The New York Mets (32-36) face the St. Louis Cardinals (27-42)

The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at Citi Field versus the Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.214 AVG, 12 HR, 43 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.214 AVG, 12 HR, 43 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.288 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI)

STL Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -115 -104 9

The Atlanta Braves (43-26) play host to the Colorado Rockies (29-42)

The Rockies will take to the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.331 AVG, 15 HR, 45 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.331 AVG, 15 HR, 45 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.271 AVG, 10 HR, 38 RBI)

ATL Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -255 +211 10

The Texas Rangers (42-26) play the Toronto Blue Jays (38-32)

The Blue Jays will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.283 AVG, 10 HR, 53 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.283 AVG, 10 HR, 53 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.314 AVG, 14 HR, 44 RBI)

TOR Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -142 +121 9

The Kansas City Royals (18-50) play the Los Angeles Angels (39-32)

The Angels hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.244 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.244 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.301 AVG, 22 HR, 54 RBI)

LAA Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -156 +133 9.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (34-34) play the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33)

The Pirates hope to get a road victory at American Family Field against the Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.269 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.269 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.282 AVG, 7 HR, 38 RBI)

MIL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -123 +104 9

The Minnesota Twins (35-34) play the Detroit Tigers (28-39)

The Tigers hope to get a road victory at Target Field versus the Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.219 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.219 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.238 AVG, 7 HR, 32 RBI)

The Houston Astros (39-30) play the Cincinnati Reds (34-35)

The Reds hope to get a road victory at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.281 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.281 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.278 AVG, 8 HR, 36 RBI)

HOU Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -186 +157 9

The Oakland Athletics (19-52) play the Philadelphia Phillies (35-34)

The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.255 AVG, 1 HR, 28 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.255 AVG, 1 HR, 28 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.316 AVG, 8 HR, 42 RBI)

PHI Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -145 +123 8.5

The San Diego Padres (33-35) face the Tampa Bay Rays (50-22)

The Rays will hit the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.261 AVG, 11 HR, 33 RBI)

Juan Soto (.261 AVG, 11 HR, 33 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.301 AVG, 8 HR, 33 RBI)

TB Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -118 -101 8

The Arizona Diamondbacks (41-28) face the Cleveland Guardians (32-36)

The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.310 AVG, 14 HR, 35 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.310 AVG, 14 HR, 35 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.285 AVG, 10 HR, 40 RBI)

ARI Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -153 +132 8

The Los Angeles Dodgers (39-30) take on the San Francisco Giants (36-32)

The Giants will take to the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.332 AVG, 13 HR, 45 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.332 AVG, 13 HR, 45 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.276 AVG, 8 HR, 21 RBI)

The Seattle Mariners (33-34) take on the Chicago White Sox (30-40)

The White Sox hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Ty France (.279 AVG, 6 HR, 31 RBI)

Ty France (.279 AVG, 6 HR, 31 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.264 AVG, 17 HR, 36 RBI)

SEA Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -125 +105 7.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.