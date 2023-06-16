Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Royce Lewis -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is batting .300 with a double and two home runs.
- In nine of 13 games this season (69.2%) Lewis has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In 30.8% of his games this year, Lewis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in five of 13 games so far this year.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|.160
|AVG
|.440
|.160
|OBP
|.440
|.280
|SLG
|.600
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|7
|9/0
|K/BB
|7/0
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.23, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .302 against him.
