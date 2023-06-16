Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and starting pitcher Joey Wentz on Friday at Target Field.

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth-best in baseball with 89 total home runs.

Minnesota is 15th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.230).

Minnesota is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (303 total).

The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .311.

Twins hitters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Minnesota has a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.176).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Ryan is looking to extend a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Ryan is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Blue Jays W 9-4 Away Joe Ryan Trevor Richards 6/11/2023 Blue Jays L 7-6 Away Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 6/13/2023 Brewers W 7-5 Home Pablo Lopez Corbin Burnes 6/14/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea 6/15/2023 Tigers L 8-4 Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd 6/16/2023 Tigers - Home Joe Ryan Joey Wentz 6/17/2023 Tigers - Home Louie Varland Joey Wentz 6/18/2023 Tigers - Home Louie Varland Reese Olson 6/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Pablo Lopez Kutter Crawford 6/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Bailey Ober Garrett Whitlock 6/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Sonny Gray Tanner Houck

