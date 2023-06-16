Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Detroit Tigers matchup at Target Field on Friday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Ryan Stats

Joe Ryan (7-3) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 14th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Ryan has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks 13th, .966 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Jun. 10 6.0 6 3 3 4 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 4 6.2 2 2 2 4 1 at Astros May. 30 4.0 4 5 5 6 3 vs. Giants May. 24 5.0 6 1 1 4 2 at Angels May. 19 6.0 7 3 2 9 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Correa Stats

Correa has 49 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 34 RBI.

He has a slash line of .219/.304/.424 so far this season.

Correa has recorded at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .256 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Jun. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 14 1-for-3 1 0 2 3 vs. Brewers Jun. 13 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 1-for-5 1 1 4 4

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 23 RBI (40 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .215/.319/.435 on the year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 59 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .238/.324/.387 on the year.

Torkelson will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 15 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Braves Jun. 12 3-for-6 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has 44 hits with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 25 walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .243/.338/.376 so far this year.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves Jun. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

