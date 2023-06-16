2023 U.S. Open Schedule: Friday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Rickie Fowler is atop the leaderboard of the 2023 U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club after one round of play, with a score of -8. Second round play resumes in Los Angeles, California, watch to see how the tournament unfolds.
How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Open
- Start Time: 9:45 AM ET
- Venue: The Los Angeles Country Club
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,423 yards
- Thursday TV: USA Network
- Friday TV: USA Network
- Saturday TV: NBC
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel, NBC
- Monday TV: Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
U.S. Open Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Rickie Fowler
|1st
|-8
|62
|Xander Schauffele
|1st
|-8
|62
|Dustin Johnson
|3rd
|-6
|64
|Wyndham Clark
|3rd
|-6
|64
U.S. Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|4:54 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Xander Schauffele (-8/1st), Jon Rahm (-1/25th), Viktor Hovland (-1/25th)
|4:43 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Scottie Scheffler (-3/7th), Max Homa (-2/14th), Collin Morikawa (+1/56th)
|11:02 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Dustin Johnson (-6/3rd), Sam Burns (-1/25th), Keith Mitchell (-2/14th)
|11:13 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Patrick Cantlay (+1/56th), Jordan Spieth (+2/83rd), Tony Finau (-2/14th)
|11:24 AM ET
|Hole 10
Rory McIlroy (-5/5th), Hideki Matsuyama (+2/83rd), Brooks Koepka (+1/56th)
|10:29 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Harris English (-3/7th), Adrian Meronk (E/38th), Joaquin Niemann (-2/14th)
|10:40 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Wyndham Clark (-6/3rd), Austin Eckroat (+1/56th), Alexander Noren (-2/14th)
|10:18 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Victor Perez (+6/143rd), Abraham Ancer (E/38th), Andrew Putnam (-2/14th)
|11:24 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Justin Suh (-1/25th), Min Woo Lee (-1/25th), Davis Thompson (+2/83rd)
|4:32 PM ET
|Hole 10
Gary Woodland (E/38th), Corey Conners (E/38th), Adam Scott (+3/107th)
