Rickie Fowler is the current leader (+650) at the 2023 U.S. Open after one round of play.

U.S. Open Second Round Information

Start Time: 9:45 AM ET

9:45 AM ET Venue: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par/Distance: Par 70/7,423 yards

U.S. Open Best Odds to Win

Xander Schauffele

Tee Time: 4:54 PM ET

4:54 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-8)

1st (-8) Odds to Win: +333

Schauffele Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 62 -8 8 0 1st

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 11:24 AM ET

11:24 AM ET Current Rank: 5th (-5)

5th (-5) Odds to Win: +550

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -5 6 1 5th

Rickie Fowler

Tee Time: 4:32 PM ET

4:32 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-8)

1st (-8) Odds to Win: +650

Fowler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 62 -8 10 2 1st

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 4:43 PM ET

4:43 PM ET Current Rank: 7th (-3)

7th (-3) Odds to Win: +700

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -3 5 2 7th

Dustin Johnson

Tee Time: 11:02 AM ET

11:02 AM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-6)

3rd (-6) Odds to Win: +800

Johnson Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -6 7 1 3rd

U.S. Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Wyndham Clark 3rd (-6) +1400 Jon Rahm 25th (-1) +2200 Bryson DeChambeau 7th (-3) +2500 Max Homa 14th (-2) +3300 Tony Finau 14th (-2) +3300 Viktor Hovland 25th (-1) +3300 Brooks Koepka 56th (+1) +5000 Si Woo Kim 7th (-3) +5000 Cameron Smith 25th (-1) +6600 Rickie Fowler 1st (-8) +2800

