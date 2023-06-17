Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Alex Kirilloff (.371 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .272 with seven doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
- In 61.1% of his 36 games this season, Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this season (27.8%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 36 games (30.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.233
|AVG
|.315
|.352
|OBP
|.439
|.433
|SLG
|.444
|6
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|17/11
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.57 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 85 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Wentz (1-6 with a 7.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.
- His last time out was in relief on Sunday when the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up just one hit.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.23, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
