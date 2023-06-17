Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Carlos Correa (.625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.417) thanks to 26 extra-base hits.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 59 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.9% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 59), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has an RBI in 19 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 30.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.1%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|33
|.218
|AVG
|.213
|.295
|OBP
|.303
|.416
|SLG
|.417
|12
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|18
|28/11
|K/BB
|36/17
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.57 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wentz (1-6 with a 7.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.23, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .302 batting average against him.
