On Saturday, Carlos Correa (.625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.417) thanks to 26 extra-base hits.

Correa has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 59 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.9% of them.

He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 59), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has an RBI in 19 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 30.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.1%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 33 .218 AVG .213 .295 OBP .303 .416 SLG .417 12 XBH 14 3 HR 6 16 RBI 18 28/11 K/BB 36/17 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings