Player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Jose Ramirez and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field on Saturday (at 10:10 PM ET).

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has recorded 74 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.355/.506 so far this season.

Ramirez will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .405 with three doubles, five home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Padres Jun. 15 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 1 at Padres Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 10 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 69 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .253/.334/.341 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 15 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Tommy Henry Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Henry Stats

Tommy Henry (3-1) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 10th start of the season.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Henry has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

He has made 10 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Henry Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Phillies Jun. 12 4.2 9 5 5 6 1 at Nationals Jun. 6 4.1 5 5 5 2 3 vs. Rockies May. 31 7.0 2 0 0 7 2 vs. Red Sox May. 27 1.1 1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 22 5.2 4 2 2 5 2

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 18 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 27 walks and 36 RBI (74 total hits). He has swiped 19 bases.

He's slashed .312/.395/.591 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 13 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 12 2-for-3 2 0 1 4 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 12 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 30 RBI (72 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashing .287/.359/.486 so far this season.

Marte takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .438 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 15 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 14 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 12 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 11 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

