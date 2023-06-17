Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is hitting .270 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Farmer has picked up a hit in 22 of 39 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has homered in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Farmer has had an RBI in 10 games this year (25.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 17 of 39 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|16
|.269
|AVG
|.271
|.337
|OBP
|.308
|.423
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|7
|24/5
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.57 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wentz (1-6 with a 7.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up just one hit.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.23, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .302 batting average against him.
