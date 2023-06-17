Max Kepler, with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, June 17 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Joey Wentz

BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .192 with five doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Kepler has gotten a hit in 20 of 43 games this season (46.5%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (16.3%).

In 16.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 13 games this season (30.2%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 games this season (32.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 24 .233 AVG .163 .294 OBP .242 .383 SLG .360 5 XBH 7 2 HR 5 8 RBI 10 14/5 K/BB 22/7 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings