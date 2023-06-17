After batting .306 with a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

  • Lewis is batting .283 with a double, two home runs and a walk.
  • Lewis has gotten a hit in nine of 14 games this year (64.3%), with multiple hits on three occasions (21.4%).
  • He has homered in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (28.6%), Lewis has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (21.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in five games this year (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
.143 AVG .440
.172 OBP .440
.250 SLG .600
1 XBH 2
1 HR 1
2 RBI 7
10/1 K/BB 7/0
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.57 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wentz (1-6 with a 7.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.23, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .302 batting average against him.
