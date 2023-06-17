Saturday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (35-35) going head to head against the Detroit Tigers (29-39) at 2:10 PM ET on June 17. Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Twins, who are favored by our model.

The Twins will give the nod to Jose De Leon (0-1) against the Tigers and Joey Wentz (1-6).

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 26 out of the 41 games, or 63.4%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has a record of 2-3 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 304 (4.3 per game).

The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule