The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .250 with seven doubles, five home runs and six walks.
  • Castro has gotten a hit in 25 of 44 games this season (56.8%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (20.5%).
  • He has homered in four games this year (9.1%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 10 games this year (22.7%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 38.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.1%.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 22
.242 AVG .256
.314 OBP .301
.468 SLG .359
8 XBH 4
3 HR 2
8 RBI 5
24/4 K/BB 24/2
5 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
  • In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 7.23 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
