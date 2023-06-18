On Sunday, Alex Kirilloff (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Reese Olson

BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff has seven doubles, four home runs and 19 walks while batting .274.

In 62.2% of his 37 games this season, Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 37), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Kirilloff has driven in a run in 11 games this year (29.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this season (29.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .238 AVG .315 .351 OBP .439 .429 SLG .444 6 XBH 5 3 HR 1 7 RBI 6 18/11 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings