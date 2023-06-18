Kyle Farmer -- hitting .259 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Will Vest on the hill, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Tigers Starter: Will Vest

Will Vest TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Read More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has three doubles, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .264.

Farmer has picked up a hit in 22 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Farmer has driven home a run in 10 games this season (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 42.5% of his games this season (17 of 40), with two or more runs three times (7.5%).

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 16 .259 AVG .271 .326 OBP .308 .407 SLG .333 6 XBH 1 3 HR 1 8 RBI 7 25/5 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings