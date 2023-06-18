Lynx vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Las Vegas Aces (9-1), on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET, hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (3-7).
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Aces matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lynx vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Lynx vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-17.5)
|169
|-1500
|+900
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Aces (-17.5)
|169.5
|-1400
|+800
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Aces (-17.5)
|168.5
|-2000
|+1000
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Lynx vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces are 4-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Lynx are 4-5-0 ATS this year.
- Las Vegas has been favored by 17.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- The Aces and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of times this season.
- The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of times this year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.