Max Kepler, with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Will Vest on the hill, June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Tigers Starter: Will Vest

Will Vest TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has five doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .192.

Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 46.5% of his games this season (20 of 43), with multiple hits seven times (16.3%).

In seven games this season, he has homered (16.3%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 13 games this season (30.2%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 32.6% of his games this year (14 of 43), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 24 .233 AVG .163 .294 OBP .242 .383 SLG .360 5 XBH 7 2 HR 5 8 RBI 10 14/5 K/BB 22/7 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings