Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Max Kepler, with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Will Vest on the hill, June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Will Vest
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has five doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .192.
- Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 46.5% of his games this season (20 of 43), with multiple hits seven times (16.3%).
- In seven games this season, he has homered (16.3%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 13 games this season (30.2%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 32.6% of his games this year (14 of 43), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|24
|.233
|AVG
|.163
|.294
|OBP
|.242
|.383
|SLG
|.360
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|10
|14/5
|K/BB
|22/7
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- Vest (2-0) makes the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Minnesota Twins without surrendering a hit.
