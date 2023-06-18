On Sunday, Michael A. Taylor (.594 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Tigers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .223 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.

In 54.1% of his games this season (33 of 61), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (11.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (14.8%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (24.6%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (8.2%).

In 20 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .228 AVG .217 .250 OBP .283 .446 SLG .410 10 XBH 8 6 HR 4 13 RBI 10 39/3 K/BB 30/6 5 SB 2

