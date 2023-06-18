After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Reese Olson) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is hitting .273 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

Lewis has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 15 games played this year, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Lewis has had at least one RBI in 26.7% of his games this season (four of 15), with more than one RBI three times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in six of 15 games so far this season.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .133 AVG .440 .188 OBP .440 .233 SLG .600 1 XBH 2 1 HR 1 2 RBI 7 12/2 K/BB 7/0 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings