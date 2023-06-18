Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will attempt to beat Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers when the teams square off on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +170. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -210 +170 8 -110 -110 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Twins have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Twins and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been favored on the moneyline 42 total times this season. They've finished 27-15 in those games.

Minnesota has gone 4-5 (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 67.7%.

Minnesota has played in 71 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-36-5).

The Twins are 4-7-0 ATS this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-16 15-19 19-15 17-19 29-27 7-7

