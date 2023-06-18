As of July 2 the Minnesota Vikings' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +5000, rank them 16th in the league.

Watch the Vikings this season on Fubo!

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Vikings to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota compiled a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, 11 Vikings games hit the over.

With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the NFL, Minnesota was forced to rely on its seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.

The Vikings posted an 8-1 record at home and were 5-3 on the road last season.

Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but just one as the underdog (1-4).

The Vikings were 4-2 in the NFC North and 8-4 in the NFC overall.

Vikings Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.9%.

In addition, Cousins rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.

Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

T.J. Hockenson had 86 catches for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

K.J. Osborn had 60 receptions for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Jordan Hicks totaled 3.0 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 130 tackles, and one interception.

Bet on Vikings to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +10000 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +700 3 September 24 Chargers - +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +650 6 October 15 @ Bears - +6600 7 October 23 49ers - +1000 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +6600 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +5000 12 November 27 Bears - +6600 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +6600 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +900 16 December 24 Lions - +2000 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2000

Odds are current as of June 18 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.