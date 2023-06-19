Carlos Correa -- batting .282 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on June 19 at 7:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Tigers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.413) thanks to 26 extra-base hits.

Correa has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this year (39 of 61), with at least two hits 11 times (18.0%).

He has homered in nine games this season (14.8%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 19 games this year (31.1%), Correa has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (16.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 29.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.9%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 33 .222 AVG .213 .300 OBP .303 .407 SLG .417 12 XBH 14 3 HR 6 16 RBI 18 29/12 K/BB 36/17 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings