Twins vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 19
Monday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (36-36) and the Boston Red Sox (37-35) at Target Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on June 19.
The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (3-3, 4.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to James Paxton (2-1, 3.09 ERA).
Twins vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Red Sox Player Props
|Twins vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Twins Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 27 (62.8%) of those contests.
- Minnesota has a record of 15-13 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
- Minnesota has scored 310 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.59 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 14
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Bailey Ober vs Colin Rea
|June 15
|Tigers
|L 8-4
|Sonny Gray vs Matthew Boyd
|June 16
|Tigers
|L 7-1
|Joe Ryan vs Will Vest
|June 17
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|José De León vs Joey Wentz
|June 18
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Louie Varland vs Will Vest
|June 19
|Red Sox
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs James Paxton
|June 20
|Red Sox
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Kutter Crawford
|June 21
|Red Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 22
|Red Sox
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Brayan Bello
|June 23
|@ Tigers
|-
|Louie Varland vs Joey Wentz
|June 24
|@ Tigers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.